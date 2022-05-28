Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

UrduPoint.com

French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (13/11) Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x28) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 Women 3rd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3, 7-5 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-0, 3-0 - retiredIrina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-4Daria Kasatkina (x20) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3, 6-2

