Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2022 | 08:38 PM

French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Tuesday, the 10 day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the 10 day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finals Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3Coco Gauff (USA x18) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 7-5, 6-2

