Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

June 01, 2023

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 2nd rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) - walkover Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x18) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 Women 2nd rd Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) bt Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-3, 6-4 Kayla Day (USA) bt Madison Keys (USA x20) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Mirra Andreeva bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-1, 6-2 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 6-1Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) bt Diana Shnaider 6-2, 5-7, 6-4Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Simona Waltert (SUI) 6-2, 6-3

