Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finalsKarolina Muchova (CZE) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-4, 6-4