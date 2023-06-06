UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finalsKarolina Muchova (CZE) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-4, 6-4

