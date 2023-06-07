UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Coco Gauff (USA x6) 6-4, 6-2Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

