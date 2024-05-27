Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) French Open results on Sunday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):
Men
1st rd
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5
Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Thiago Tirante (ARG) 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt J.J.
Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x29) 6-2, 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-5 - retired
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-3, 6-3
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-4, 7-5
