Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update
Published May 31, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-4
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/8)
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 6-2, 6-4
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
