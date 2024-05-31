Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Women

3rd rd

Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/8)

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 6-2, 6-4

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

More Stories From Sports