Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Women
Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) 6-0, 6-2
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
