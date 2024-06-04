Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Women

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) 6-0, 6-2

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

