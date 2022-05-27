UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x15) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x9) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 Rafael Nadal (ESP x5) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x26) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Women 3rd rd Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 6-4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Angelique Kerber (GER x21) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x14) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 3-0 -- retiredElise Mertens (BEL x31) bt Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-3Coco Gauff (USA x18) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-3, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Ita Van Belarus Rafael Nadal Women From

Recent Stories

AJK PM for speedy, uniformed development in state

AJK PM for speedy, uniformed development in state

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan as Nuclear Power pride of every citizen: ..

Pakistan as Nuclear Power pride of every citizen: NA Speaker

41 seconds ago
 Over 8.33m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.33m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

43 seconds ago
 Survey report on social-economic conditions of Sin ..

Survey report on social-economic conditions of Sindh issued

47 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurem ..

Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurement, supply of fertilizers

35 minutes ago
 US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial ..

US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial Probe - New York Attorney Gen ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.