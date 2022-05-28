Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x12) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (13/11) Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 Marin Cilic (CRO x20) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x28) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 Women 3rd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3, 7-5 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-0, 3-0 - retired Jessica Pegula (USA x11) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO x24) 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-4 Veronika Kudermetova (x29) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x3) 6-3, 2-1 - retiredDaria Kasatkina (x20) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3, 6-2Camila Giorgi (ITA x28) bt Aryna Sabalenka (x7) 4-6, 6-1, 6-0