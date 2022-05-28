UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x12) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (13/11) Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 Marin Cilic (CRO x20) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x28) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 Women 3rd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3, 7-5 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-0, 3-0 - retired Jessica Pegula (USA x11) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO x24) 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-4 Veronika Kudermetova (x29) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x3) 6-3, 2-1 - retiredDaria Kasatkina (x20) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3, 6-2Camila Giorgi (ITA x28) bt Aryna Sabalenka (x7) 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

Related Topics

USA Russia David Ita Belarus Women Christian From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of ..

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of peace

17 minutes ago
 Four killed, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

Four killed, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

38 seconds ago
 Speakers suggest fundamental reforms in Indian pol ..

Speakers suggest fundamental reforms in Indian political system to alleviate pli ..

40 seconds ago
 43 criminals including 3 POs held

43 criminals including 3 POs held

41 seconds ago
 Over 8.330m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.330m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago
 Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain pe ..

Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain peace: CCPO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.