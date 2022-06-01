Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Quarter-finals Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x6) 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) Women Quarter-finalsMartina Trevisan (ITA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3Coco Gauff (USA x18) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 7-5, 6-2