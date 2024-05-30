Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update
Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)
French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2
Tallon Griekspoor (NED x26) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Henri Squire (GER) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x25) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
2nd rd
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4
Chloe Paquet (FRA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x32) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (10/6)
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 0-6, 6-1, 6-4
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-3, 6-4
Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-0, 7-6 (9/7)
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2
