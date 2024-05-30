Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x26) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Henri Squire (GER) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x25) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2

Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4

Chloe Paquet (FRA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x32) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (10/6)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 0-6, 6-1, 6-4

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-3, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4

Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-0, 7-6 (9/7)

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2