Tennis: French Open results - collated

Paris, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Quarter-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 Marin Cilic (CRO x20) bt Andrey Rublev (x7) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/2) Women Quarter-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x11) 6-3, 6-2Daria Kastakina (x20) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x29) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).