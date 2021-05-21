Tennis: Geneva ATP results - collated

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Geneva on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Pablo Cuevas (URU) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-2, 6-4 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x6) 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1 Denis Shapovalov (CAN x2) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-1 Quarter-finals Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Casper Ruud (NOR x3) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4Pablo Cuevas (URU) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x4) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3Denis Shapovalov (CAN x2) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4, 6-4.