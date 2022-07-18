Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Gstaad ATP results on Monday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Gstaad, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Gstaad ATP results on Monday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Federico Delbonis (ARG) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 7-5Pedro Martinez (ESP x5) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 6-4, 6-3