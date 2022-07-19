UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Gstaad ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 19, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Gstaad ATP results on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Gstaad, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Gstaad ATP results on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Bernab Zapata (ESP) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Christian Garn (CHI x6) 6-3, 6-4 Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA x7) 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2Elias Ymer (SWE) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-2, 2-0 retiredRichard Gasquet (FRA) bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 7-5, 6-4

Related Topics

Russia Ita Belarus Christian From

Recent Stories

Court orders to send Dua Zahra to shelter home

Court orders to send Dua Zahra to shelter home

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs govt to submit reply over PT ..

Supreme Court directs govt to submit reply over PTI petition challenging NAB ame ..

2 minutes ago
 Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits hist ..

Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits historic 40C

7 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

7 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen ton leads South Africa to 333-5 in ..

Van der Dussen ton leads South Africa to 333-5 in Stokes's farewell ODI

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.