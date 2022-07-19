Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Gstaad ATP results on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Gstaad, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Gstaad ATP results on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Bernab Zapata (ESP) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Christian Garn (CHI x6) 6-3, 6-4 Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA x7) 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2Elias Ymer (SWE) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-2, 2-0 retiredRichard Gasquet (FRA) bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 7-5, 6-4