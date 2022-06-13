Tennis: Halle ATP results

UrduPoint.com

Halle ATP results on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Andrey Rublev (x3) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Henri Squire (GER) 4-3 abandonUgo Humbert (FRA) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x6) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

