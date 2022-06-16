Tennis: Halle ATP results

Halle ATP results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Oscar Otte (GER) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/3)Karen Khachanov (x8) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4afp