Tennis: Halle ATP results

Halle ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Daniil Medvedev (x1) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x7) 6-2, 6-4Oscar Otte (GER) bt Karen Khachanov (x8) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x6) 6-4, 6-2