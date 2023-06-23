Tennis: Halle ATP results

Results from the ATP Halle grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Halle, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Halle grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Daniil Medvedev (x1) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) 7-5, 2-0 abandonAlexander Zverev (GER x9) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5, 6-3