Open Menu

Tennis: Halle ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Tennis: Halle ATP results

Results from the ATP Halle grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Halle, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Halle grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Daniil Medvedev (x1) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) 7-5, 2-0 abandonAlexander Zverev (GER x9) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5, 6-3

Related Topics

Russia Ita Belarus From

Recent Stories

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

11 minutes ago
 German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigr ..

German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

11 minutes ago
 Teenage brothers killed after bus hits motorcycle

Teenage brothers killed after bus hits motorcycle

11 minutes ago
 Party to decide whether to contest elections in al ..

Party to decide whether to contest elections in alliance or separately, says PPP ..

12 minutes ago
 Austria's Audit Chamber Says Country Ill-Prepared ..

Austria's Audit Chamber Says Country Ill-Prepared for Food Crises

12 minutes ago
 Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to ..

Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to Take Place on July 4 - Ariane ..

12 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, views latest developments ..

26 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Governmen ..

Eight in 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Government - Survey

12 minutes ago
 US Does Not View India as 'Counterweight' to China ..

US Does Not View India as 'Counterweight' to China - White House

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million pilgrims over 54 Ye ..

Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million pilgrims over 54 Years

24 minutes ago
 Pilgrims: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' guest ..

Pilgrims: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' guests program for Hajj Serves Isla ..

24 minutes ago
 Bushra Pirzada parts ways with PTI

Bushra Pirzada parts ways with PTI

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports