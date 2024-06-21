Tennis: Halle ATP Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Halle Westfalen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Halle ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4
