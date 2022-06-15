UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Halle ATP Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Tennis: Halle ATP results - 1st update

Halle ATP results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Daniil Medvedev (x1) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 6-2 2nd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 0-6, 6-3Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia David Belarus From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Govt allocates Rs 2.5 bln for Human Rights and Min ..

Govt allocates Rs 2.5 bln for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs dept

42 seconds ago
 HSATI executive committee forms sub committees for ..

HSATI executive committee forms sub committees for addressing SITE issues

43 seconds ago
 'Women on Wheels' project revived; 1.27 bln alloca ..

'Women on Wheels' project revived; 1.27 bln allocated for women development in b ..

45 seconds ago
 Another woman jumps in to River Chitral

Another woman jumps in to River Chitral

47 seconds ago
 Monsoon: DC directs housing societies to keep stor ..

Monsoon: DC directs housing societies to keep storm drains clean

8 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad HSSC Part-II exams kicks off

BISE Hyderabad HSSC Part-II exams kicks off

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.