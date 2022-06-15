Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Halle ATP results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Daniil Medvedev (x1) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 6-2 2nd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x4) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-1Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 0-6, 6-3Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4