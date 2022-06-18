Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Halle ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finalsDaniil Medvedev (x1) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4)