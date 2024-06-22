Open Menu

Tennis: Halle ATP Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 22, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Halle ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

Halle Westfalen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Halle ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

afp

