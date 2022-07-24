UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 24, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - collated

Results from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Hamburg on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Hamburg on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Semi-finals Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) WomenFinalBernarda Pera (USA) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) 6-2, 6-4

