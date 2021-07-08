Tennis: Hamburg WTA Result
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:13 PM
Results at the WTA Hamburg grass court tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):
Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :results at the WTA Hamburg grass court tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeded player): Second round Sara Errani (ITA) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Danielle Collins (USA x4) bt Kristna Kucova (SVK) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3Tamara Zidansek (SLO x3) bt Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) bt Bernarda Pera (USA x7) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4