Tennis: Iga Swiatek factfile

Factfile on Poland's Iga Swiatek, who won her second French Open title on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Factfile on Poland's Iga Swiatek, who won her second French Open title on Saturday: Name: Iga Swiatek Nationality: Polish date of birth: May 31, 2001 (21 years old) Place of birth: Warsaw Height: 1.

76m (5ft 9in) Playing style: Right-handed (two-handed backhand) Current ranking: 1 (since April 4) Coach: Tomasz Wiktorowski (POL) Titles: 9 Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2020, 2022) WTA 1,000 titles: 5 (Italian Open 2021, 2022; Qatar Open 2022; Indian Wells 2022; Miami Open 2022) Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open: Semi-finals (2022) French Open: Champion (2020, 2022) Wimbledon: Fourth round (2021) US Open: Fourth round (2021) Path to French Open title (x denotes seeding): 1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-2, 6-0 2nd rd: bt Alison Riske (USA) 6-0, 6-2 3rd rd: Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3, 7-5 4th rd: bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 Quarter-finals: Jessica Pegula (USA x11) 6-3, 6-2Semi-finals: Daria Kasatkina (x20) 6-2, 6-1Final: Coco Gauff (USA x18) 6-1, 6-3