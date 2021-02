Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) : results from the WTA Phillip Island Trophy at Melbourne Park on Thursday: Women 's singles Semi-finals Darya Kasatkina (RUS) bt Danielle Collins ( USA x8) 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1Marie Bouzkova (CZE x13) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x2) 6-7 (9/11),6-2, 7-5

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Meeting With Putin to Take Place S ..

Defeat in Senate election to be last nail in PDM c ..

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Sheikh Rasheed condoles Senator Mushahidullah's de ..

Railways set to outsource eight more trains

Russian Security Service Held Operation Across 10 ..