Tennis: Istanbul WTA results

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Istanbul on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-2, 6-0 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS x6) bt Lesya Tsurenko (UKR) 6-4, 1-0 - retired Anastasia Potapova bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-2, 6-3Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x7) bt Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1Veronika Kudermetova bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) - walkover