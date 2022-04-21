UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Istanbul WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Tennis: Istanbul WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Istanbul on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Istanbul on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-2, 6-0 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS x6) bt Lesya Tsurenko (UKR) 6-4, 1-0 - retired Anastasia Potapova bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-2, 6-3Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x7) bt Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1Veronika Kudermetova bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) - walkover

Related Topics

Russia Istanbul Belarus From

Recent Stories

Honduras ex-president bound for US for drug traffi ..

Honduras ex-president bound for US for drug trafficking trial

30 seconds ago
 World War II Memorial in Vilnius Defaced for Third ..

World War II Memorial in Vilnius Defaced for Third Time in Month - Police

32 seconds ago
 Govt to ensure economic development of tribal area ..

Govt to ensure economic development of tribal areas: Prime Minister

33 seconds ago
 TiktoK removes 6.5 million videos from Pakistan ov ..

TiktoK removes 6.5 million videos from Pakistan over guideline violations: Repor ..

34 seconds ago
 US Has Not Seen Widespread Sanctions Evasion by Ru ..

US Has Not Seen Widespread Sanctions Evasion by Russia, But Has Seen Attempts - ..

5 minutes ago
 US Not to Have On-Ground Presence to Help With Mar ..

US Not to Have On-Ground Presence to Help With Mariupol Evacuation - Senior Offi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.