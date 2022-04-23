UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Istanbul WTA Results - Collated

Results from the WTA tournament in Istanbul on Saturday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Istanbul on Saturday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Semi-finals Anastasia Potapova bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2Veronika Kudermetova bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x2) 6-3, 6-3

