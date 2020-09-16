UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Italian Open ATP And WTA Results - 3rd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

Tennis: Italian Open ATP and WTA results - 3rd update

Results from the third day of the ATP and WTA clay-court tournament in Rome on Wednesday (x denotes seed)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :results from the third day of the ATP and WTA clay-court tournament in Rome on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Men 2nd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-3, 6-2 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 6-1 Matteo Berrettini (ITA x4) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 7-5, 6-1 Stefano Travaglia (ITA) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 Marin Cilic (CRO) bt David Goffin (BEL x6) 6-2, 6-2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-1, 6-0 Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) 6-1, 6-7 (9/11), 6-2 Women 1st rd Victoria Azarenka (BLR) bt Venus Williams (USA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 2nd rd Simona Halep (ROU x1) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 6-4 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x10) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) 6-3, 6-1Elise Mertens (BEL x11) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-2, 6-4Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

