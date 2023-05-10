UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Italian Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Tennis: Italian Open results

Results on Wednesday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :results on Wednesday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st round Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) bt Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 6-4 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1, 0-0 (retired) Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 7-5, 6-3 Women 1st round Anna Bondar (HUN) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 6-1Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 7-5, 6-0Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-4, 6-1

Related Topics

USA Russia Rome Hun Van Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

ISPR declares to give strong response to any furth ..

ISPR declares to give strong response to any further attack on law enforcement a ..

3 minutes ago
 Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustaina ..

Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustainability

8 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Cli ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace ..

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly ..

Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly

2 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs to Study Deal Conclusion on Grain ..

Putin Instructs to Study Deal Conclusion on Grain Corridor With China by October ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.