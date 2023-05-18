Tennis: Italian Open results

Collated results on Thursday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Collated results on Thursday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): MenQuarter-finalsDaniil Medvedev (x3) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-2