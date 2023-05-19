Tennis: Italian Open results

Results on Friday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

WomenSemi-finalsAnhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x11) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2