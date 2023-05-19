UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Italian Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Tennis: Italian Open results

Results on Friday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :results on Friday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): WomenSemi-finalsAnhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x11) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Related Topics

Russia Rome Belarus From

Recent Stories

Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack

Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack

30 seconds ago
 Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakis ..

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ..

33 seconds ago
 Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

35 seconds ago
 Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wi ..

Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wicked intent of Imran Niazi: Pr ..

4 minutes ago
 Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-1 ..

Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-16 Jets to Be Defined Soon - Am ..

23 seconds ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan For ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan Forum 2023

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.