Tennis: Italian Open results

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): MenSemi-finalsHolger Rune (DEN x7) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2