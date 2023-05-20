UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Italian Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Tennis: Italian Open results

Results on Saturday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): MenSemi-finalsHolger Rune (DEN x7) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2

Related Topics

Russia Rome Casper Belarus From

Recent Stories

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Mi ..

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over Umrah pilgrims' death ..

2 minutes ago
 Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, h ..

Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

2 minutes ago
 Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

2 minutes ago
 AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

13 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.