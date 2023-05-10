UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Italian Open Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Results on Wednesday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :results on Wednesday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st round Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) bt Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 6-4 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1, 0-0 (retired) Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 7-5, 6-3 Women 1st round Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-1, 6-1 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-0 Anna Bondar (HUN) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 6-1 Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 7-5, 6-0Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-4, 6-1Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Matilde Paoletti (ITA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

