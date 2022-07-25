UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Kitzbhel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Monday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 6-4, 6-3 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 Joao Sousa (POR x8) bt Vit Kopriva (CZE) 6-1, 7-5 Filip Misolic (AUT) bt Daniel Dutra da Silva (BRA) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Vitaliy Sachko (UKR) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)Jurij Rodionov (AUT) bt Hernan Casanova (ARG) 6-4, 6-2Federico Coria (ARG) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-4, 7-5

