Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM
Kitzbühel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rdPedro Martinez (ESP x7) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x9) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)
