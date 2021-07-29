UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Kitzbuhel ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez 12 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

Tennis: Kitzbuhel ATP results

Results in the Kitzbuhel ATP tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeded player)

Kitzbhel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :results in the Kitzbuhel ATP tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x3) 6-4, 6-1Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 6-2, 6-2

