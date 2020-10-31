UrduPoint.com
Tennis- KP Open Tennis Championship To Start From Nov 6: Umar Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship is starting from November 6 at the Floodlight Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex for which appropriate arrangements have been made.

Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalild told media men here on Saturday that the Championship would continue until November 11, which is carrying events like Men's singles, Ladies singles, Boys U14 and boys U16 competitions.

He said that Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, a well-known plastic surgeon, and President of Provincial Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat have decided to hold the Championship on regular basis.

He said, Dr. Tahir Khan and Dr. Farhat Abbas, a well-known cardiologist of the country, have donated trophies to be awarded to the position holders of the KP Open Tennis Championship, which is going to be a regular feature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association annual Calendar.

Umar Ayaz Khalil thanked Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for extending full support in holding the Championship. He said Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operation KP Syed Saqlain Shah would grace the occasion as guests and would formally inaugurate both the male and female events on November 6 at 10.00 am.

He said an invitation has been sent to Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan to be part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship. He also lauded Aqeel Khan for his support and accepted the invitation to appear as a guest player. "We want to motivate our youngsters to see top Aqeel Khan in action during the Championship and should learn better from him while (he) Aqeel is playing.

Umar Ayaz said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a due role in the promotion of Tennis and credit always goes to Dr. Tahir, Dr. Farhat Abbas and President KP Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat for their support to the female and male players.

"We have produced Davis Cuppers at the grassroots level. In response to a question, Umar Ayaz Khalil said that the last date for entry was November 4. He said, the entries would be receiving our two coaches Noman Khan and Shahriar Khan at Peshawar Sports Complex. More than 130 players are going to participate in these competitions, including players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, WAPDA, Air Force, Police and SNGPL.

Aqeel Khan, Barkatullah, Saqib Umar, Aqib Umar, Kashan Umar, Ejaz, Shoaib Khan, Abbas Khan, Hamid Israr, Hamza Roman, Uzair Khan and Asadullah from Afghanistan in the male players while in the female players including Oreen Jasia, Uma-e-Maryum, Maryum Fazal, Um-e-Kalsoom, Aniaya, Kashmala, Zainab, Amina, Urooj, Areem Khan, Iraj, Saira would take part.

A prize money of over Rs. 100,000 along with trophies would be given to the position holders. Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on November 11 along with Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Provincial Tennis Association President DIG Police Muhammad Saleem Marwat.

