Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Thursday from the WTA event in Lausanne (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-4, 6-2Caroline Garcia (FRA x6) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-4Belinsa Bencic (SUI x2) bt Susan Bandecchi (SUI) 6-3, 6-4