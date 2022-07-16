Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

Results on Saturday from the WTA event in Lausanne (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Saturday from the WTA event in Lausanne (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-2Petra Martic (CRO) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x6) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3