Tennis: Lausanne WTA Results
Muhammad Rameez Published July 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Sunday from the WTA event in Lausanne (x denotes seed): FinalPetra Martic (CRO) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2
