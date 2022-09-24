UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Laver Cup Results

Results from the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Saturday: Singles Matteo Berrettini (Europe) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (World) 7-6 (13/11), 4-6, 10/7 Taylor Fritz (World) bt Cameron Norrie (Europe) 6-1, 4-6, 10/8 Playing later Singles Novak Djokovic (Europe) v Frances Tiafoe (World) Doubles Novak Djokovic/Matteo Berrettini (Europe) v Alex de Minaur/Jack Sock (World) Overall score: Team Europe 4 Team World 4 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.

