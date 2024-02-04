Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Tennis: Linz WTA results

Linz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x1) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x2) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x3) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6)

