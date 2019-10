Results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Linz, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsCori Gauff (USA) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x1) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-4, 6-1