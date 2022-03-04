UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Lyon WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia -- Diatchenko -- and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia -- Diatchenko -- and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Vitalia Diatchenko bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI x3) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4Zhang Shuai (CHN x8) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4, 6-4

More Stories From Sports

>