Tennis: Lyon WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2022

Results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Saturday

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finals Zhang Shuai (CHN x8) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 7-5

