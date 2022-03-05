- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Lyon WTA Results
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2022 | 10:33 PM
Results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Saturday
Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finals Zhang Shuai (CHN x8) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 7-5
Recent Stories
Pogacar storms to phenomenal Strade Bianche victory
Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefire: ministry
Football: English Championship results
China pushes 'direct' Russia-Ukraine negotiations as war rages
Escalation of conflict in Ukraine would cause 'devastating' economic damage: IMF ..
Italy freezes Russian oligarch assets worth 140 mn euros
More Stories From Sports
-
Pogacar storms to phenomenal Strade Bianche victory33 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship results38 seconds ago
-
Martin grabs Qatar pole with Marquez also on front row4 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 minutes ago
-
Tadej Pogacar storms to Strade Bianche victory55 minutes ago
-
Golf: Kenya Open scores2 hours ago
-
Federer anticipates late-summer comeback2 hours ago
-
Pakistan down Lithuania by 3-2 in Davis Cup Group I playoff2 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open: DS Polo/Rizvi's qualify for subsidiary final4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second T20I scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Pakistan declare innings at 476 runs4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.