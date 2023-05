Tennis: Madrid ATP/WTA results

Results in the Madrid ATP/WTA 1000 tournament on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :results in the Madrid ATP/WTA 1000 tournament on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-3 Aslan Karatsev bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x16) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 Women 4th rd Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM x31) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x14) 6-4, 6-4Mayar Sherif (EGY) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x24) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1